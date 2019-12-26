Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hints at complete farm loan waiver

The banks have been asked to submit details of farm loan outstanding after that we will come up with a scheme to help them

The government of Maharashtra will soon unveil a special scheme for farmers whose outstanding loans are more than Rs 2 lakh, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing the 43th AGM of the Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) .

Another scheme would be brought to reward farmers who are regular in repayment of their agricultural loans, he said. Thackeray’s announcement comes days after the state government had announced a Rs 2-lakh loan waiver for state farmers. This waiver would be applicable for farmers whose short-term crop loans are pending, he maintained.

The details of the scheme are being worked out but state ministers have talked about making the scheme all inclusive and easy to implement. “We know that there are farmers whose outstanding is more than Rs 2 lakh. The banks have been asked to submit details of farm loan outstanding after that we will come up with a scheme to help them. A similar scheme would be announced for farmers who are regular in their repayment schedule.”

While the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the announcement of the loan waiver, most farmers in the state have given it a cautious welcome stating that they were awaiting the official GR of the loan waiver.

In his speech, Thackeray said the state government would be bringing in necessary policy level interventions for the sugar sector in consultation with the experts. The chief minister openly admitted his lack of exposure to the sector but confirmed that he would take advice from ministers like Jayant Patil and others while developing policies for the sector. The chief minister also promised to accelerate the process of helping VSI to set up an additional centre in Jalna district of Marathwada.

Former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar, in his presidential address, urged sugar mills to invest in cane development work. Citing the example of Uttar Pradesh, the NCP chief said the state had surged ahead of Maharashtra in terms of sugar production.

State minister for cooperation Jayant Patil, meanwhile, expressed hope that the state and central government would help the sugar mills pay the minimum Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) to growers.

Patil highlighted lack of price parity in ethanol although the central government has put in a policy to wean mills away from sugar and into ethanol production.

“Mills have started selling molasses (the viscous liquid left after sugar is expelled from cane juice which forms the basis of ethanol production) given its better prices. A ban needs to be brought in for movement of molasses out of the state,” he said. Patil also talked about 48 mills which have become ‘sick’, ie, financially weak and could not take crushing this season.