  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray directs withdrawal of cases against Aarey activists

By: |
September 30, 2020 8:40 PM

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting. A tweet from the Chief Minister's office said Thackeray has directed the state home department to begin the process of withdrawing the cases.

We can't have cases against those who stand up for environment and forests," he said in another tweet.We can't have cases against those who stand up for environment and forests," he said in another tweet.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed the state Home department to withdrawcases registered against protesters last year for opposing felling of trees for a proposed metro car shed in Aarey Colony, a prime green lung of the city. The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting. A tweet from the Chief Minister’s office said Thackeray has directed the state home department to begin the process of withdrawing the cases.

The request for withdrawal of cases was made at the cabinet meeting by state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, which was supported by deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other ministers. “I thank all the cabinet colleagues of the MVA government for prioritising and realizing the importance of sustainable development and green governance and supporting such issues,” Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

Related News

He said the protesters were citizens standing up for future of the planet. “To hold them from stopping desired work was one thing but to press police charges was another. We can’t have cases against those who stand up for environment and forests,” he said in another tweet.

Uddhav Thackeray had announced withdrawal of cases against green activists last December, days after he took oath as chief minister. Cases were registered after clashes broke out between the police and green activists opposing axing of trees by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in Aarey Colony last October for construction of a metro car shed for the Metro-3 line.

Police had booked at least 38 protesters under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 143 (unlawful assembly). Last month, the CM had asked the Mumbai Metro and MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) officials to examine whether the proposed metro car shed can be shifted to Pahadi Goregaon area near Oshiwara.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray directs withdrawal of cases against Aarey activists
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bihar Election 2020: BJP says will fight polls together with NDA partners JD(U), LJP
2Haryana BJP leader Shyam Singh Rana quits over new agriculture laws
3Hathras gang-rape: Priyanka Vadra says Yogi Adityanath has no moral right to continue as CM