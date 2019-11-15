Maharashtra stalemate: NCP ends speculation, says Chief Minister will definitely be from Shiv Sena

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo/PTI)

Maharashtra CM news: After a marathon meeting between Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party over devising a formula to form government in the state now under President’s rule, the NCP has confirmed that it will cede the Chief Minister’s post to the Shiv Sena. NCP leader Nawab Malik told news agency ANI that since the Shiv Sena fell out with the Bharatiya Janata Party over its demand for chief ministership, it is only natural that they are given their due respect in the new alliance.

“Farmers in Maharashtra are facing a crisis and it becomes our collective responsibility to form a government at the earliest. It is being asked repeatedly whether the Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. It was the Chief Minister’s post which led to the rift between BJP and Shiv Sena. So, the Chief Minister will definitely be from Shiv Sena. They (Shiv Sena) have been insulted and it becomes our responsibility that we keep their honour and self-respect intact. CM will be from Shiv Sena and we (NCP) do not have any objection on this,” the NCP leader said. The NCP leader, however, refrained from taking any names for the CM’s post.

The remark lays to rest speculation that the NCP was demanding a 50:50 formula similar to what the Shiv Sena had sought from the BJP. Clarity on the Chief Minister’s post, at least from the NCP’s side, will provide a boost to government formation efforts in Maharashtra. Reports suggest that NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi will meet in the capital on Sunday to discuss the government formation in Maharashtra. The outcome of the meeting could decide the future of the alliance, and the formula on which this government, if formed, will function.

The Congress, it is learnt, had asked for equal distribution of portfolios — 14 each — while the Shiv Sena suggested a formula with a slightly higher share for the Shiv Sena. However, Nawab Malik, in his conversation with ANI, refused that any discussions on the formation or formula had taken place and that only a CMP had been drafted and sent to the respective party chiefs for approval.

“The conditions on which a government will be formed was decided between all three parties (Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP). The Common Minimum Programme has been drafted by the leaders of all three parties. This has been sent to the chiefs of all three parties – Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. However, the formula and formation of the government have not been discussed yet. Once there is an agreement on the CMP, formation and formula will be discussed,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut made the party’s intentions clear over the post of Chief Minister. Raut told media persons in Mumbai that the party hopes to have its CM for the next 25 years.

“We want a Shiv Sena CM for the next 25 years. Why should we think of just five years? We are here in Maharashtra and we will always be with the state,” Raut said.