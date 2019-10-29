‘Need to change definition of truth’: Sanjay Raut after Fadnavis denies ’50:50 formula’ agreement

Sanjay Raut claimed BJP had agreed to 50:50 formula before assembly polls. (Photo/ANI)

Sanjay Raut slams Devendra Fadnavis: Hours after BJP’s CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis denied promising the Shiv Sena the CM’s post for two-and-a-half years in a pre-poll agreement, Sanjay Raut on Tuesday came down hard on Maharashtra CM and accused him of lying.

“I don’t know what the CM has said. If he is saying that the ’50-50 formula’ was never discussed, then I think we need to change the definition of truth. What was discussed, regarding the issue the CM is talking about, is known by all. The media was there,” news agency ANI quoted Raut, as saying.

The Shiv Sena leader went on to claim that the agreement to rotate chief ministership was finalised in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah. “He (Fadnavis) is denying what he had said before the camera,” Raut added.

Meanwhile, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray cancelled Tuesday’s meeting with BJP to discuss government formation amid an intense tussle between both the parties.

This came hours after Fadnavis, breaking his silence over the issue, asserted that he wil be the chief minister for the next five years and said no agreement had been reached on any power-sharing formula with the Shiv Sena and that Mharashtra will get a new government which will be led by BJP.

“There should be no doubt in anybody’s mind that it will be a BJP-led government for next five years,” Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai. “I have confirmed with Amit Shah and he told me that the BJP has not given any assurance for the chief minister’s post for two-and-a-half years (each for the BJP and Sena) when the alliance was formalised before the Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

This was for the first time Fadnavis spoke on the issue since Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray last week ‘reminded’ the BJP of the ’50:50′ formula that the two parties had “agreed upon” ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections. The Sena had also demanded a written assurance from Amit Shah over implementing the rotational CM policy.

The BJP won 105 seats and the Sena 56 in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly in the just concluded state elections.