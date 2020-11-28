  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra CM, Governor not to accompany PM Modi during his SII visit in Pune

November 28, 2020 1:07 PM

"The chief minister and the governor will not be in Pune as the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has informed that their presence was not required since the prime Minister will be there for a brief visit," the statement said.

Modi began his three-city visit on Saturday to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad in the morning. (Photo source: ANI)

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyariand Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said this in a statement.

After Ahmedabad, the PM is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s facility in Hyderabad, after which he will proceed to Pune, where he will visit the SII, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.

The prime minister is scheduled to reach the Serum Institute campus around 4.30 pm.

