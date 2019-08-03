Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s poll yatra will be futile, BJP will lose, says NCP

“The Fadnavis government has not fulfilled the expectations of the people. The government will be exposed wherever @CMOMaharashtra will campaign in the state,” Patil tweeted in Marathi. (IE photo)

The NCP on Saturday attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on his ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ (mega mandate march), saying he will stand “exposed” during the campaign and predicted Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh-like defeat for the BJP in Maharashtra. The BJP had lost Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls held late last year. Drawing a parallel, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil noted that former Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh chief ministers, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh respectively, had undertaken similar outreach programmes ahead of the polls but had to face defeat. Fadnavis launched his month-long state wide campaign earlier this week.

The Maharashtra Assembly polls are due in September-October. “The Fadnavis government has not fulfilled the expectations of the people. The government will be exposed wherever @CMOMaharashtra will campaign in the state,” Patil tweeted in Marathi.

“The people of Maharashtra will give result like the one given by people in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and won’t sit idle until the Fadnavis government is brought down,” the Nationalist Congress Party leader added. Meanwhile, Patil echoed the demand raised by opposition parties in Maharashtra on Friday that the Election Commission hold Assembly polls using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Patil also asked Fadnavis to be part of the anti-EVM campaign launched by the opposition parties.