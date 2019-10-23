Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis visits Kedarnath

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday offered prayers at the famous Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal confirmed Fadnavis’s visit to the temple but said it was a personal visit about which the district administration had no prior information.

However, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee sources said the Maharashtra Chief Minister performed puja at the Himalayan shrine and spent about an hour in its premises talking to ‘teerth purohits’ (priests).

Fadnavis is seeking a second term in office in Maharashtra where assembly elections were held on Monday.