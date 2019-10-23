Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis visits Kedarnath

Fadnavis is seeking a second term in office in Maharashtra where assembly elections were held on Monday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday offered prayers at the famous Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.
Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal confirmed Fadnavis’s visit to the temple but said it was a personal visit about which the district administration had no prior information.
However, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee sources said the Maharashtra Chief Minister performed puja at the Himalayan shrine and spent about an hour in its premises talking to ‘teerth purohits’ (priests).
Fadnavis is seeking a second term in office in Maharashtra where assembly elections were held on Monday.
For latest coverage on Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 and Haryana Assembly Election 2019, log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Assembly Election 2019 on Financial Express, stay tuned for latest election updates.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.