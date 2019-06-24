Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on BMC’s defaulter list over Rs 7.44 lakh unpaid water dues

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and over a dozen of his cabinet colleagues have been declared as defaulters in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) records after they failed to pay their water bills. According to an official response to an RTI query, ministers have not paid bills for several years which now run into lakhs. It said that besides Fadnavis, the defaulters' list includes 17 state ministers who have not cleared their water dues. According to the BMC's record, Fadnavis' official bungalow 'Varsha' has been declared as a defaulter. It said that the total amount of the bill pending is Rs 7.44 lakh. Fadnavis' bungalow Varsha is located in Malabar Hill area of Mumbai. It is his official bungalow. The revelation was made in a response to an RTI query by Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh of NGO Adhikar Foundation. Shaikh had asked the BMC to reveal the waters bills of Fanavis' bungalow and other ministers' houses. As per the BMC's response, besides Fadnavas, names of 17 ministers also figure in the defaulters' list. Among ministers in the list of defaulters are Sudhir Mungantiwar, Diwakar Rawte, Vinod Tawde, Pankaja Munde, Ramdas Kadam and Eknath Shinde. While Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar\u2019s \u2018Devgari\u2019 bungalow has defaulted on Rs 4,45,055 in water bills, Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde\u2019s bungalow failed to pay Rs 35,033. Transport Minister Diwakar Rawte\u2019s \u2018Meghdoot\u2019 bungalow didn't clear Rs. 1.61 lakh dues. Also, the Maharashtra government's official guest house \u2018Sahyadri\u2019 has pending bills to the tune of Rs 12.04 lakh. It added that the state government official residences owe Rs 8 crore to BMC for different services. The BMC charges Rs 5.22 per thousand litres of water while people living in slumps pay Rs 4.33 per thousand litres.