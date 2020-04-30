Maharashtra: CM chair on the line, Uddhav Thackeray dials PM Modi over delay in Governor’s decision

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks PM Modi’s intervention over delay in his nomination to Legislative Council from Governor’s quota. (File pic)

Uddhav Thackeray nomination: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him about what he termed as attempts to create political instability in the state. Uddhav sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to avoid the looming uncertainty as he awaits Governor BS Koshyari’s decision regarding his nomination to the Legislative Council.

The Chief Minister’s call came a day after the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leader met Governor Koshyari with a fresh cabinet recommendation to nominate Uddhav to the Legislative Council through the Governor’s quota. The first recommendation of the cabinet had been made on April 9.

“Political instability in a huge state like Maharashtra when it is facing the COVID-19 crisis is not right and Thackeray urged the PM to look into it,” PTI sources said.

PM Modi assured CM Uddhav that he will look into the matter at the earliest, reports said.

According to the Shiv Sena, the opposition BJP was behind Koshyari’s delay in deciding whether to nominate Uddhav from the Governor’s quota. Party leader Sanjjay Raut had earlier cited Koshyari’s BJP affiliation to question the delay.

Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 2, 2019. He is not a member of either House of the state legislature. As per the rule, he should become a member of either House of the state legislature before completing six months in the office. In his case, the last date is May 28. However, the Election Commission has postponed all elections due to the coronavirus outbreak. Perhaps, this is the reason why the state cabinet is pressing Koshyari to nominate Uddhav from the Governor’s quota.

Article 171 of the Constitution mandates the Governor to nominate members to the Legislative Council who have special knowledge or practical experience in literature, science, art, cooperative movement and social service. However, the Governor has not taken any decision yet, leaving leaders of the ruling alliance restless.

Currently, there are two vacancies among members from Governor’s quota due to resignations of NCP MLAs who joined the BJP before the assembly polls. But Section 151A of Representation of the People Act 1951 states that nomination cannot be done if “the remainder of the term of a member in relation to a vacancy is less than one year”. The terms of the two vacancies in the Legislative Council end on June 6.