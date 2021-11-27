Maharashtra CID asks Param Bir Singh to appear before it for probe in extortion cases against him

The agency is investigating the extortion cases registered against Singh at the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai and Kopri police station in Thane. (File photo: PTI)

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra has asked former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to appear before it next week to record his statement in connection with two extortion cases registered against him and being probed by it, an official said on Saturday.

The CID has issued a notice to the senior IPS officer asking him to appear before it, he said. Singh is most likely to appear before the CID at its office in Navi Mumbai’s Belapur on Monday and Tuesday, the official added.

The agency is investigating the extortion cases registered against Singh at the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai and Kopri police station in Thane.

“As the CID wants to know Singh’s role in these cases, the agency has asked him to appear before them. It has also prepared a questionnaire for him,” the official said. Earlier, the CID had arrested Police inspector Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke in connection with the Marine Drive case.

On his return from Chandigarh on Thursday, Singh had appeared before the Mumbai crime branch, while the next day he was questioned by the Thane Nagar police. The IPS officer is facing at least five extortion cases in Maharashtra. The Supreme Court has granted him temporary protection from arrest.