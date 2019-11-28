Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in as Chief Minister today, to lead Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony in Mumbai’s historic Shivaji Park. Uddhav will be the first member from the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post. Earlier, Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane served as the CM. Uddhav will be the 18th CM of the western state. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will administer him the oath of office and secrecy at 6:20 PM in the presence of top politicians and thousands of Shiv Sena supporters. National leaders cutting across party lines have also been invited for the oath-taking ceremony. Uddhav will head an alliance government of three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made at and around the historic Shivaji Park. The venue also hosts annual Dussehra rallies of the party which was founded by Balasaheb Thackeary in 1966.
The Shiv Sena had contested the Assembly elections in an alliance with the BJP. The alliance secured a comfortable majority, winning 161 seats in the 288-member Legislative Assembly. While the BJP won 105 of the 164 seats it contested, the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. The Shiv Sena had contested elections on 124 seats. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, however, quit the alliance and allied with the NCP and Congress as it was adamant on its demand for the CM’s chair. The NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively.
Highlights
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya on Wednesday evening invited Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh to the swearing-in of his father as the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Aaditya is also a first-time MLA.
After the NCP conceded the Maharashtra Speaker's position to the Congress, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan is emerging as the front-runner for the post as he is the top choice of the party.
Soon after the October 24 results, the Shiv Sena demanded rotation of the CM's post and equal power-sharing in the NDA government, a demand categorically rejected by the ally BJP. The weeks of political stalemate led to the imposition of President's rule on November 13. Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in the state, then joined the ranks with opponents NCP and Congress as it was given the chief minister's post for 5 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and about 400 farmers from various districts are among the people who have been invited for the oath-taking ceremony scheduled to be held at 6:40 pm. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath will also attend the swearing-in ceremony.
Uddhav Thackeray's oath-taking follows weeks of political uncertainty and changing political equations with NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit supporting BJP and being sworn-in as the deputy CM. In a shocking development, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit were sworn-in as CM and deputy CM on Saturday morning. The duo stepped down from their posts on Monday evening after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the 288-member Assembly the next day.
