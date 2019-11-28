Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in as Chief Minister today, to lead Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government

Maharashtra CM designate Uddhav Thackeray and his wife meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony in Mumbai’s historic Shivaji Park. Uddhav will be the first member from the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post. Earlier, Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane served as the CM. Uddhav will be the 18th CM of the western state. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will administer him the oath of office and secrecy at 6:20 PM in the presence of top politicians and thousands of Shiv Sena supporters. National leaders cutting across party lines have also been invited for the oath-taking ceremony. Uddhav will head an alliance government of three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made at and around the historic Shivaji Park. The venue also hosts annual Dussehra rallies of the party which was founded by Balasaheb Thackeary in 1966.

The Shiv Sena had contested the Assembly elections in an alliance with the BJP. The alliance secured a comfortable majority, winning 161 seats in the 288-member Legislative Assembly. While the BJP won 105 of the 164 seats it contested, the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. The Shiv Sena had contested elections on 124 seats. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, however, quit the alliance and allied with the NCP and Congress as it was adamant on its demand for the CM’s chair. The NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively.

