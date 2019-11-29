Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray loses cool over question on Shiv Sena’s ‘secularism’ – watch video

Newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses media at Sahyadri Guest House after the first cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday lost his cool in the first-ever press conference after taking the oath for the top post. Uddhav, 59, was addressing the media after the first Cabinet meet when he got furious over a question. He was asked whether his party Shiv Sena has become ‘secular’ now. The reporter asked this question while referring to the word ‘secular’ that has been mentioned in the Common Minimum Program (CMP) of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.

Responding to the question, Uddhav asked the journalist what is the meaning of the word secular. “Secular ka matlab kya hai? (What is the meaning of secular)” he asked.

To this, the journalist said that he wants to know it from him. “Samvidhan mein jo kuch hai woh hai,” the CM replied.

When former deputy CM and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal spotted that Uddhav was losing his cool, he jumped to his rescue. Bhujbal, who also took oath as a minister last evening, said that the word secular is mentioned in the Constitution. It is worth mentioning here that Bhujbal was the deputy CM of Maharashtra when he had sanctioned Uddhav’s father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s prosecution in 2000 for allegedly inciting communal hatred in the state.



The Shiv Sena is facing criticism for joining the ranks with political rivals NCP and Congress to fulfill its ambition of getting the CM chair. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra is being led by Uddhav Thackeray. Notably, the Shiv Sena had contested the assembly elections in an alliance with the BJP, but it didn’t extend the support to the saffron party to form the government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. Since then, the party is at the receiving end for betraying the people of Maharashtra and compromising with its Hindutva ideology.

On Thursday, the three parties released the CMP ahead of the swearing-in. The CMP mentions the word ‘secular’ in its first paragraph. It is being said that the Shiv Sena had expressed disagreements on using the word ‘secular’ in the CMP. But the party was forced to compromise with its ideology by the NCP and Congress. The first paragraph of the CMP talks about upholding secularism.