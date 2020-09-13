  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: Central team visits flood-hit Bhandara, Gondia districts

September 13, 2020 4:29 PM

A three-member team of the Centre visited Maharashtra's Bhandara and Gondia districts to review the damage caused by floods following heavy rains last month, officials said on Sunday.

The team members reviewed a road stretch washed away between Bela and Korambhi in Bhandara.

A three-member team of the Centre visited Maharashtra’s Bhandara and Gondia districts to review the damage caused by floods following heavy rains last month, officials said on Sunday. Flooding took place in the last week of August in some parts of the two districts, located in the state’s Vidarbha region, following heavy downpour and discharge of water from dams in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The team, comprising officials from the Union rural development and agriculture departments, visited some villages in the two districts on Saturday to assess the damage caused to houses, cattle sheds and crops.

The team members reviewed a road stretch washed away between Bela and Korambhi in Bhandara. They also interacted with the affected residents of Pindkepaar, Khamata, Pauna Khurd and Isapur villages in Paoni tehsil and some places in Lakhandur tehsil, the district administration said in a release. Some of the affected villagers narrated their woes to the officials, the release said, adding that the team will submit its report to the Union government in next few days.

The team later visited Jirutola, Birsola, Kasa, Pujaritola, Bramhantola villages in Gondia tehsil, and also some villages in Tirora tehsil of Gondia district. Collectors of both the districts and other local officials accompanied the team members during their visit.

