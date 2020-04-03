Maharashtra cancelled permission for Tablighi Jamaat event timed with Nizamuddin in Delhi: Report

The Nizamuddin event was attended by over 2,500 people including many foreigners and has been linked to several positive COVID-19 cases across the country. PTI Photo

At the time when thousands of people gathered at a Nizamuddin dargah in Delhi for a religious congregation, a similar event was scheduled to take place in Vasai, a Mumbai metropolitan region. However, the Maharashtra government cancelled permission granted to the organisers for the event at the last moment, reports The Indian Express. Had the event been allowed, it could have become another coronavirus hotspot similar to the one at Delhi that saw the participation of over 2,500 people.

According to the report, a Tablighi Jamaat ijtema in Vasai was expecting an attendance of 50,000 people. The event was planned at Suncity in Vasai for March 12-13. The organisers had sought permission for the event on January 22. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Tablighi Jamaat was granted the permission on February 6.

However, the state government annulled the permission a month later on March 6, four days after the state registered two coronavirus cases.

Officials told the daily that the state government realised that it would be wise to cancel the event and the organisers agreed to this. Deshmukh said the organisers initially said they will go ahead with the event, but “we told them if they went ahead, we will have to take legal action”.

“With coronavirus spreading worldwide and in India too, the government cancelled the permission,” he told the daily.

A member of the Tablighi Jamaat said there were plans to take the event to several parts of the state including Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune and they approached Health Minister Rajesh Tope and told him that a large congregation was expected.

“He asked us to postpone it. Considering the circumstances, we also decided to cancel it. We informed everyone not to congregate here,” the member said.

The revelation follows the fiasco that has unfolded in Nizamuddin in Delhi following the religious congregation being held there and resulting in a huge spike in the number of infections in the country. Meanwhile, some members of the Tablighi Jamaat have been booked by the police in Thane and Mumbra in the last two days for violating lockdown orders. The Rabodi police station in Thane arrested 12 Tablighi Jamaat members for gathering at a mosque for prayers.

