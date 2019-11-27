Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers List 2019: Full list of Ministers in Uddhav Thackeray government

Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (Photo/ANI)

Maharashtra Cabinet ministers list: After a month-long political conundrum which witnessed several stunning twists, Maharashtra is finally going to have a new government. The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress alliance – Maha Vikas Aghadi – is set to form government in the state after a bitter tussle with Bharatiya Janata Party. The coalition government will be headed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray who is scheduled to take oath on Thursday (November 27). However, decision over the Deputy CM post and crucial portfolios is yet to be taken by the three alliance partners.

In the Assembly elections held in October, the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats. Shiv Sena won 56, and together the two saffron parties had comfortable mandate. Sharad Pawar’s NCP won 54 and the Congress 44 seats in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. However, the Sena-BJP alliance fell apart as the former insisted on rotational chief ministership for 2.5 years each for the two partners, a demand rejected by the ruling party at the Centre. The Shiv Sena then joined hands with NCP and Congress to form government, but the state was put under President’s Rule on November 12 as none of the parties staked claim to form government within the stipulated time.

Uddhav Thackeray – Chief Minister-designate

(This list will be updated as and when portfolios are announced)

In a surprising early morning development on November 23, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the CM and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as deputy CM. The BJP claimed that all 54 MLAs of the NCP are with Ajit Pawar. Stunned by the move, Sena, NCP and the Congress moved the Supreme Court which asked Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure that a floor test is completed by Wednesday, November 27, evening. Hours after the top court’s decision, Fadnavis resigned as CM saying the BJP lacks the numbers to prove majority in the Assembly paving the way for Maha Vikas Aghadi to stake claim to form government.