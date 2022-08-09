Maharashtra Cabinet expansion today: CM Eknath Shinde to expand two-member cabinet, Devendra Fadnavis likely to keep Home

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will expand his two-member Cabinet on Tuesday, 41 days after the Chief Minister and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis took oath on June 30. While Shinde was sworn in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis reluctantly settled for the post of Deputy CM after a nudge from the central BJP leadership.

Shinde told reporters in Nanded on Monday that the cabinet expansion is slated for Tuesday. The ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am, an aide of Shinde told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Contrary to expectations of a larger Cabinet expansion, The Indian Express reported on Monday that as many as five ministers each camp – BJP and the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena — will take oath today. More ministers will be inducted in the next round of expansion which is likely to be undertaken once the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly concludes on August 18. The session is set to get underway starting today.

Also read| Maharashtra Cabinet expansion likely this week, CM Eknath Shinde set to induct 15 new ministers

Shinde, who emerged as a surprise choice over Fadnavis for the CM’s post after successfully leading a rebellion of a large faction of Shiv Sena MLAs with him in June, will have to make a tightrope walk in order to accommodate all of them in the ministry, sources said.



Among probable ministers from the Shinde group are Bharat Gogawale and Shambhuraj Desai. From the BJP, state party chief Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Suresh Khade and Atul Save are likely to be inducted, party sources said.

Also read| Maharashtra CM seeks Centre’s aid in education sectors; says state committed to effective rollout of NEP

The expansion comes after at least seven visits by the CM to New Delhi in the last one month, and with every visit there was talk that the ministry expansion was around the corner.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar said Shinde had promised a ministerial berth to every MLA who joined him.

“Now Shinde is unable to fulfil his promise, hence the delay in cabinet expansion. The chief minister should disclose reasons for the delay,” Pawar said.

(With PTI inputs)