Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Full list of ministers in Eknath Shinde cabinet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expanded his Cabinet to include 18 new ministers in his council of ministers. For over 40 days, the duo of Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis functioned as a two-member cabinet. A total of 18 new ministers have taken oath as ministers. While nine of them are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the nine other ministers are from the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena.

Eknath Shinde Cabinet: Full list of ministers

1. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, BJP

An MLA from Shirdi, he has served as the Food minister in the Congress-NCP government. A former Congress leader, he joined the Baharatiya Janata Party in 2019.

2. Sudhir Mungatiwar, BJP

AN MLA from Maharashtra’s Ballarpur seat, he has served as the Minister of Finance & Planning of Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019. He is considered close to Nitin Gadkari and also served as the BJP chief of the state unit.

3. Chandrakant Patil, BJP

The incumbent president of the Maharashtra BJP unit, and is an MLA from Pune. He has served as the Revenue minister in the Fadnavis government between 2016 and 2019.

Also read| Maharashtra CM seeks Centre’s aid in education sectors; says state committed to effective rollout of NEP

4. Vijay Kumar Gavit, BJP

A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he is an MLA from Nandurbar. He was associated with the NCP from 1999 till 2014 before switching over to the BJP.

4. Girish Mahajan, BJP

An MLA from Jamner assembly constituency in the state, he has served as Minister of Water Resources, Medical Education and Minister for Irrigation of Maharashtra state in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet.

5. Gulabrao Patil, Shiv Sena

A leader from the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, he is an MLA from Jalgaon Rural Assembly constituency. He has previously served as Minister of Water Supply and Sanitation of Maharashtra between 2019 and 2022.

Also read| Man of the moment: Who is Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena strongman who pushed MVA to brink of collapse?

6. Suresh Khade, BJP

A Member of Legislative Assembly from Miraj since 2014, he has previously served as Minister of Social Justice in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet in 2019.

7. Girish Mahajan, BJP

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader, he is the sitting MLA from Jamner. He has served as Minister of Water Resources, Medical Education and as Minister for Irrigation in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet.

8. Ravindra Chavhan, BJP

A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and has been elected as an MLA in 2009, 2014 and 2019. Chavan represents the Dombivali Assembly constituency in the state.



9. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, BJP

A businessman and politician, he is the president of BJP’s Mumbai unit and represents the Malabar Hill constituency of South Mumbai.

10. Atul Save, BJP

A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Save won the Aurangabad East Assembly constituency in the 2014 assembly elections.



11. Dadaji Bhuse, BJP

A three-time MLA, he represents the Malegaon Outer Assembly constituency. He has previously served as the Minister of State for Co-operation, Minister of State for Rural Development, and Minister of Agriculture, among others.



12. Shambhuraje Desai, Shiv Sena

Desai is a Shiv Sena leader and represents the Patan Assembly constituency in the state. A three-time MLA, he has served as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Planning of Maharashtra from 2019 and 2022.

13. Sandipanrao Bhumre, Shiv Sena

A leader of the breakaway faction of the Shiv Sena, Bhumre represents the Paithan Assembly constituency in the state. He has served as Minister of Horticulture and Minister of Employment Guarantee Scheme.

14. Uday Samant, Shiv Sena

An MLA from Ratnagiri Assembly constituency, he switched sides to join the Shiv Sena from NCP and has been elected as an MLA for four consecutive terms.

15. Tanaji Sawant, Shiv Sena

The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly from Paranda Assembly constituency, he was part of the rebel MLAs who broke away from Uddhav Thackeray. He has previously served as Minister of Water Conservation.

16. Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena

An MLA from Sillod Assembly constituency, he briefly served as a minister in 2014 in the Congress government. In 2019, he quit Congress and joined the Shiv Sena.

17. Deepak Kesarkar, Shiv Sena

A Shiv Sena leader, Kesarkar represents the Sawantwadi Assembly Constituency. He has served as Minister of State for Finance and Rural Development.

18. Sanjay Rathod, Shiv Sena

An MLA from Digras Assembly constituency, Rathod has served as a Minister of State in December, 2014, when he handled the Revenue portfolio.