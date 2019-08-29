Maharashtra cabinet clears proposal to make prohibition act stricter

The existing system under which an offender can pay “settlement charges” to escape punishment for violating the “prescribed limit” of liquor possession will be done away with. The violators will invite legal action including imprisonment and a substantial fine.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to make the prohibition act stricter. The cabinet also decided to issue an ordinance soon to implement the amendment.

The Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949 will be made more stringent by increasing the punishment and fine amounts, a government release said. As per the changes, even those liquor shops which possess a license would not be able to operate once an area is declared as “absolute prohibited area”.

The revised penalty for violators will include imprisonment of upto three to five years and fine of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh or double the value of the seized liquor, whichever is higher. At present, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Wardha are the three districts in the state which have complete prohibition.