Maharashtra Cabinet clears Maratha reservation under SEBC category

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday announced reservation for Maratha community in the state under SEBC category. The Fadnavis led cabinet cleared the recommendations made by the Backward Class Commission which suggested independent quotas for the community. “We received Backward Class Commission report with 3 recommendations… independent reservation will be given to Maratha community in SEBC,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “We have accepted the recommendations and constituted a Cabinet Sub-committee to take statutory steps for implementing them,” he added.

The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission had submitted its report on the social and economic conditions of the Marathas on Thursday.

The Maratha community in the state constitutes over 30 per cent of the state’s population. Maratha groups had staged widespread agitation for quota in July and August this year.

In July, Maharashtra government had assured 16 per cent reservation for the Marathas in 72,000 government jobs, which was later stayed following protests.

In 2014, the ruling Congress-NCP government had granted 16 per cent reservation for the Marathas and five per cent quota for the Muslim community just before the elections. However, the reservation was stayed by the Bombay High Court.

State Congress chief Ashok Chavan said his party would extend cooperation to the government on the quota issue. “Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil met me and sought support. The Congress-led government had given 16 per cent reservation… Marathas should get the same (percentage of) reservation which we had given,” he said.