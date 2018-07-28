Maharashtra bus tragedy: 30 people reported dead after bus falls into gorge in Ambenali Ghat of Raigad district

​​​
In a tragic incident, about 30 people were feared dead after a bus fell into a 200-feet-deep gorge in Ambenali Ghat in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday. The incident took place when a bus carrying 38 workers of Konkan Agricultural University fell down a mountain road in Ambenali Ghat.

In a tragic incident, about 30 people were feared dead after a bus fell into a 200-feet-deep gorge in Ambenali Ghat in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Saturday. The incident took place when a bus carrying 38 workers of Konkan Agricultural University fell down a mountain road in Ambenali Ghat. The NDRF teams have reportedly rushed to the spot for rescue operations. The university staff was going for a picnic when the accident took place.

The staff also included a few women and was on its way for a weekend picnic to popular tourist destinations of Mahabaleshwar-Panchgani. The rescue efforts were severely hampered by heavy rains lashing the Western Ghats, besides poor connectivity in the remote hills in the area.

“As per preliminary information, at least 10 bodies have been recovered and efforts are underway to rescue others or retrieve more bodies,” Raigad Police Control official P.D. Patil said. He said that the accident came to notice after one of the injured passengers managed to climb up and alerted the authorities.

National Disaster Relief Fund teams from Pune were en route to help villagers and others involved in search and rescue operation.

