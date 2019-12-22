Maharashtra: BJP, RSS organise massive rally in support of Citizenship Act

BJP, RSS organise rally in support of CAA in Maharashtra.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS workers on Sunday organised a mega rally in support of the just Citizenship Act in Maharashtra. The massive rally in support of CAA comes amid violent protests across various states against the citizenship act.

In Nagpur, workers of the BJP, RSS, Lok Adhikar Manch and other organisations are took part in the march. The march began from Yadhwant Stadium to Samvishan Chowk where Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed the gathering. The activists were seen waving tricolours throughout the march and raised slogans in favour of the law.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said that the anti-CAA protests are politically motivated. He ruled out that the law against the minorities and ensures Muslims are safe in India.

“CAA is not against any Indian Muslim, it is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neigbouring nations. I appeal to our Muslim brothers,see through this misinformation campaign of Congress, they only see you as a vote machine,” he said.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A rally in support of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct organized in Nagpur by Lok Adhikar Manch,BJP, RSS and other organizations. pic.twitter.com/uAyCHoAi4z — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019



A similar rally was also organised in Thane where BJP workers and locals were seen on roads in support of the CAA. The march from Chintamani Chowk to Ghantali Maidan was led by former BJP Lok Sabha MP from neighbouring Mumbai, Kirit Somaiya, and Thane unit BJP chief Sandeep Lele.

People were seen holding banners and raised slogans in support of the CAA. They denounced those indulging in violence in different parts of the country in the name of protests.

“This rally is against people who in the name of opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act are creating trouble across the country,” Somaiya said.

The protests started from Assam and other Northeast states. The situation worsened when Jamia Millia Islamia University students in Delhi clashed with the Delhi Police and the protestors torched several public buses and police vehicles.

The Citizenship Amendment Act promises Indian citizenship to non-Muslims coming to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution there.