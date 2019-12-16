Maharashtra: BJP MLAs don ‘I am Savarkar’ caps to protest Rahul Gandhi’s remark at Delhi rally

BJP MLAs protest in state assembly against Rahul Gandhi for his remark against Veer Savarkar. (ANI)

Two days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Veer Savarkar at a rally in the national capital, BJP MLAs in Maharashtra wore ‘I am Savarkar’ caps in the state Assembly on Monday. The Winter Session of the Assembly that began today will continue till December 21.

On Saturday, while addressing the Congress’s Bharat Bachao rally at Ramlila Maidan, the former party president said, “My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will not apologise for saying the truth and nor will anybody from Congress do so.” He went on to say that it is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah who must apologise to the nation.

The BJP is pressing for Rahul’s apology for his ‘Rape in India’ remark recently. Among BJP leaders who donned the Savarkar cap today include former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The debate on Savarkar is on for some time, now. Before state elections, the state BJP had even promised to put pressure on the Centre to award Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, while the Congress and several other Opposition leaders have opposed it.

Speaking to the PTI on Sunday, Fadnavis said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should tender an unconditional apology over his remarks on Savarkar. He does not seem to have studied India’s history of the Independence movement.”

He also accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state of spreading lies about the financial condition in Maharashtra, which the former chief minister said was “better” than several states.

He added that the current allocation of ministerial portfolios was temporary and accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government to not being serious about the Winter Session of the Assembly. “The current allocation of ministerial portfolios is temporary. Therefore, this winter session is nothing but a farce. It seems the Thackeray-led government is not serious about this session,” he told the agency further.