Maharashtra BJP leadership shows traits of ‘grudge, envy’: Eknath Khadse in veiled attack on ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis

In a veiled attack on former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Thursday said the current state party leadership shows traits of “grudge and envy”. Further taking a dig at Fadnavis over his just 80-hour stint as chief minister during his second term in power, Khadse said “the time, at times, does miracles”. He also alleged that there was a “conspiracy” behind the defeat of his daughter Rohini Khadse and former Cabinet minister Pankaja Munde during the state Assembly polls held in October this year. He said those who worked for BJP’s growth were now being sidelined and insulted by the party.

At the same time, Khadse asserted that he was “not unhappy” with the BJP. The former minister was speaking to reporters at Parli in Beed district before a function organised there on the birth anniversary of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde.

The late BJP leader’s daughter Pankaja Munde was present at the event. “Gopinath Munde was a generous and liberal leader. The current party leadership however posses traits of grudge and envy,” Khadse said. “We trusted some people but they betrayed us. In just one-month period, Maharashtra saw an 80-hour chief minister. The time, at times, does some miracles,” he said in remarks laced with sarcasm.

Fadnavis last month joined hands with NCP leader Ajit Pawar to form government in the state. They were sworn in as chief minister and deputy CM, respectively, at a hush hush ceremony, but the government lasted only 80 hours. Khadse alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the defeat of his daughter and Pankaja Munde. “My victory in the Assembly elections was sure, but I was denied the ticket. On the contrary, my daughter was not interested in fighting the polls but she was forced to contest,” he claimed.

Ahead of the state polls, the BJP denied tickets to several ministers and sitting MLAs. Khadse said those who worked for BJP’s growth over last few decades were now sidelined in the party. “Such people are also being insulted by the party,” the OBC leader alleged. “The BJP was once ridiculed as the party of upper castes and traders, but it was Gopinath Munde who worked hard and attracted people from the Other Backward Class communities to the party. He helped several OBC leaders to grow and get space,” Khadse said.