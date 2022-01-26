Maharashtra: BJP, Congress spar over renaming sports complex, ground after Tipu Sultan

BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar alleged that the move was another example of pseudo-secularism and appeasement by the MVA government.

The opposition BJP and the ruling parties in Maharashtra – Shiv Sena and Congress were up against each other over renaming of a sports complex and a municipal ground in the Malvani area after Tipu Sultan. While the BJP accused Shiv Sena of pseudo-secularism and appeasement, Congress leader and state cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh said the decision was taken by the BJP and Shiv Sena. Yesterday, even Shiv Sena workers had held a protest against the move.

Today, Bajrang Dal workers held a protest against the move following which many of them were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police.

Shaikh claimed that the BJP is sitting with Sena in the BMC for the last 25 years and there were proposals passed in the BMC in the name of Veer Tipu Sultan. “The name was given by the BJP councillor….There was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in the last 70 years. Today BJP has sent its goons to defame the country snd not let the country develop by creating ruckus over naming projects. We don’t need to get into controversy over nomenclatures,” he said.



“Tipu Sultan Maidan to be inaugurated on 26th Jan in Mumbai by Congress Minister Aslam Shaikh. Shiv Sena gives a lecture on Hindutva. Does Sena oppose or support it? If you oppose it, then why not stop it? Or was it another compromise for power? Just like you abandoned Savarkar ji,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawallah had said yesterday.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis also criticised the move saying that Tipu Sultan carried out atrocities against Hindus and the decision to rename the ground after him is very inappropriate. He said that it’s being done to glorify the oppressor.