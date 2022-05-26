Maharashtra BJP chief’s sexist ‘go home and cook’ remark to Supriya Sule sparks row, NCP fumes

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday courted controversy after he asked NCP MP Supriya Sule to “go home and cook” instead of staying in politics during state BJP-led agitation demanding reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in elections.

After the Supreme Court gave a green signal to Madhya Pradesh government’s demand for OBC reservation in the municipal elections, Sule had claimed that when she met MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi, he was unable to explain how he managed to receive the top court’s go-ahead.

Hitting out at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Patil said, “Why are you (Sule) even in politics, just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don’t know how to get an appointment with the chief minister?”

Slamming Patil over his remark, NCP’s state women wing president Vidya Chavan said that someone who denied a sitting woman MLA a ticket and contested from her seat, is now abusing a woman MP.



“We know you believe in Manusmriti, but we will not remain silent anymore…he should learn to make chapattis so that he can help his wife at home,” the NCP leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Chavan was referring to the 2019 state Assembly elections where sitting BJP MLA Medha Kulkarni from Pune’s Kothrud seat was denied the ticket so that Patil could contest from there.

Taking to Twitter, husband Sadanand Sule expressed support for his wife and slammed Patil. “This is the Maharashtra BJP president speaking about Supriya. I have always maintained that they (BJP) are misogynistic and demean women whenever they can.”

“I am proud of my wife who is a homemaker, mother and a successful politician, one amongst many other hardworking and talented women in India. This is an insult to all women,” he wrote on Twitter