Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil says political earthquake awaiting at national level

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said a “political earthquake” would take place at the national level once the COVID-19 situation normalises. Predicting similar “political earthquakes” in Maharashtra, he said the Congress leadership should try to keep its flock together as several leaders will switchover to the BJP.

“I heard that a state level Congress leader was trying to lure (senior BJP leader) Eknath Khadse. He should know that Khadse has been a firebrand leader of the party for several years. There will be a political earthquake at the national level including in Maharashtra as several Congress leaders will join the BJP post the COVID-19 crisis,” Patil told a Marthi news channel. He said the BJP was waiting for the coronavirus threat to subside.

“After that, the Congress leader (who is trying to lure Khadse) will personally see the political earthquake. The state Congress leadership should try to keep its flock together. We are going to make a big dent to our Opposition. The BJP would emerge stronger in the coming months,” Patil said. The war of words between Khadse and BJP leadership escalated on Wednesday, with Patil launching an open broadside against the claims made by the disgruntled leader.