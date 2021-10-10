Maharashtra Bandh 2021: MVA govt’s total shutdown over Lakhimpur violence begins from midnight tonight – what we know

AAP workers stage a protest against the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Navi Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra Bandh 2021 Latest News: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government has announced a 24-hour bandh to show their support for the farmers after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The Maharashtra Bandh, which will begin from midnight tonight, is an attempt by the Opposition to not only show solidarity for the protesters but also put up a united front against the ruling BJP government at the Centre. NCP, Shiv Sena and the Congress leaders have said that people will come on their own to back the Bandh. NCP’s Nawab Malik says that his party workers will urge people to participate in the shutdown on a voluntary basis.

While essential services such as medical stores, milk supply, hospitals etc have been kept out of the Maharashtra Bandh, other markets would be closed. Meanwhile, Pune’s Agriculture Produce Market Committee has announced that it will participate in the Maharashtra Bandh. Similarly, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders have also asked its members to keep all the shops closed.

‘Son of a BJP leader crushed farmers under the vehicle,’ posted Nawab Malik on Twitter while announcing the Maharashtra Bandh. He also appealed to the people of the state to make the Bandh successful. The Congress and other parties have been protesting against the BJP as junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra over the involvement of his son Ashish Mishra in the violence in the Uttar Pradesh town. Ashish Mishra was arrested almost after a week after the incident.