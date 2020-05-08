Maharashtra train accident updates: 14 migrant labourers mowed down between Jalna and Aurangabad of SCR

RPF and local police are reaching the spot to asses the situation. More details awaited, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR)

Maharashtra Aurangabad train accident: As many as 14 migrant workers were mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, police said. All 14 killed were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had slept on railway tracks, PTI reported. Two of five survivors were injured, Police said. The accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. RPF and local police are reaching the spot to asses the situation. More details awaited, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR).

(To be updated)