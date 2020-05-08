  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Maharashtra train accident updates 14 migrant labourers mowed down between Jalna and Aurangabad of SCR

Maharashtra train accident updates: 14 migrant labourers mowed down between Jalna and Aurangabad of SCR

New Delhi | Updated:May 08, 2020 8:46:19 am

Maharashtra Aurangabad train accident: Many labourers are feared to have died, as per media reports.

maharashtra train mishap, train mishap, indian railways train mishap, coronavirus newsRPF and local police are reaching the spot to asses the situation. More details awaited, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR)

Maharashtra Aurangabad train accident: As many as 14 migrant workers were mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, police said. All 14 killed were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had slept on railway tracks, PTI reported. Two of five survivors were injured, Police said. The accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. RPF and local police are reaching the spot to asses the situation. More details awaited, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR).
    08:43 (IST)08 May 2020
    Maharashtra train accident: 14 migrant labourers dead

    ANI reported that the freight train ran over 15 migrant labourers between Jalna and Aurangabad of Nanded Divison of South Central Railway (SCR). Fourteen people died in the accident and five were injured. The injured were shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) said.

