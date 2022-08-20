Maharashtra ATS registers case against unknown persons in Raigad boat case

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has registered a case against unknown persons under Arms Act, in connection with the boat was that was found with AK-47 rifles and ammunition off Raigad coast on 18 August, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the 16-metre-long boat is still stranded near the coast.

An FIR under the Arms Act has been registered against unidentified persons and the Navi Mumbai unit of the state ATS is investigating the case, an official said.

The yacht with three AK-47 rifles on board was found off the coast of Harihareshwar-Shrivardhan in Raigad district on Thursday morning by local fisherfolk, causing a scare, as major festivals of the state like Dahi Handi and Ganesh Mahotsav are upcoming.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said no terror connection was found prima facie. Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, had informed the state Assembly on Thursday that the name of the vessel was Lady Han and it was owned by an Australian woman. Her husband James Herbert was commanding the vessel.

The yacht was on its way to Europe from Muscat and drifted off due to inclement weather.

Following the case, James told The Indian Express over phone that the weapons were meant as protection against Somali pirates, and that he was reaching out to Indian authorities for the past 20 days to get his vessel back. “I have been constantly mailing the Indian Navy about my vessel over the last 20 days,” he claimed.

A Coast Guard official had said that it is a UK-registered yacht that was sailing from Oman to Europe, adding that the weapons found on board the yacht were procured from a Dubai-based Privately Contracted Armed Maritime Security (PCAMS) company.

Neptune P2P, company providing security to Lady Han, released a statement saying that the company is “working with the owner of the vessel and the Indian and UK authorities to determine the official recovery procedures of the vessel and controlled items.”