One more arrested in Nashik for threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath in bomb blast

Two men arrested in connection with the threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath latest news: One more person has been arrested in connection with the threat to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The arrest was made by the Nashik Unit of Anti Terrorism Squad on Sunday, a day after the arrest of a Mumbai man for threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath in a bomb attack.

The second man, who is in his 20s, had sent threats to the social media desk of Lucknow Police headquarters. He demanded to release the 25-year-old Kamran Amin Khan who was arrested by Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad on Saturday.

Khan was produced in court and sent to transit remand till May 28. Khan’s transit remand was given to Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force.

According to police, Kamran Khan is a resident of Chunabhatti in eastern suburbs of Mumbai. He was arrested by the Kalachowki unit of ATS.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Police’s social media help desk had received a WhatsApp message in which the sender threatened to kill CM Adityanath in a bomb blast.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh police alerted Maharashtra ATS after the message was traced to Mumbai. The sender was tracked down and Khan was arrested, Vikram Deshmane, Superintendent of Police, ATS Maharashtra, said.

A case was registered at Gomti Nagar Police Station against an unidentified person under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation).

Earlier in February, the Uttar Pradesh police was alerted by security agencies against a possible terror attack on Yogi Adityanath at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur by assailants posing as journalists. Adityanath frequently visits Gorakhpur as it is his stronghold and he is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Temple.