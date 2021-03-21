Maharashtra ATS detains two persons in Mansukh Hiren death case

Mumbai ATS arrested two persons in Hiren death case.

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad has detained two persons in connection with Mansukh Hiren death case, according to news agency ANI. Hiren was found dead in a creek near Thane just a week after a Scorpio with explosives inside was found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s high-rise residence, Antilia. The SUV belonged to Hiren, who claimed that the vehicle was stolen days before it was found near Ambani’s house. The explosive case is being investigated by the NIA while the Hiren death case is being the Mumbai ATS.

Two persons detained, in connection with Mansukh Hiren death case: Maharashtra ATS

The NIA has arrested suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, who was in touch with Mansukh Hiren for some time. Hiren’s wife claims that Vaze was using the vehicle that was found near Antilia. She also suspects the role of Vaze in “killing” of Mansukh Hiren. The NIA has arrested Sachin Vaze and confronting him with evidence gathered so far.