Maharashtra ATS claims Mansukh Hiren murder mystery solved, Sachin Vaze named key conspirator

Sachin Vaze is under NIA custody

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Sunday announced that it had solved the case of Mansukh Hiren’s murder and named Sachin Vaze as the key conspirator and ‘wanted accused’. Informing about the breakthrough in the case on Twitter, Maharashtra ATS DIG Shivdeep Lande said that his team had solved the mysterious Mansukh Hiren murder case. The announcement came hours after the ATS arrested two persons, Naresh Gor and Vinayak Shinde, for their alleged role in murder of Hiren.

The Indian Express reports that Gor is a cricket bookie, while Shinde is a constable convicted in a 2006 case of abetment and assisting in the encounter of Lakhan Bhaiyya, an aide of Chhota Rajan. Sachin Vaze, currently in NIA custody, is the key conspirator and has been named as the “wanted accused” in the remand application of Gor and Shinde, who were remanded in police custody on Sunday.

According to IE, Gor and Shinde have been arrested on technical evidence collected during the probe by ATS. Sharing the details leading up to the duo’s arrest, an ATS source told IE that Gor, a Kutch resident, procured eight SIM cards illegally from Gujarat and passed them on to Shinde. Shinde, the report said, acted as a mediator and handed over the SIM cards to Sachin Vaze.

The cards were handed over to Vaze in the first week of February. Citing sources, IE reports that Hiren’s killers had called posing as Tawde, using one of the eight seized SIM cards. As per the report, Shinde had been dismissed from the force as he was a convict and was serving a life imprisonment. He, however, came out on parole in May 2020 due to the pandemic. Since then, Shinde was in constant touch with Vaze and would “help him in all his illegal activities”.

A source told IE that Shinde was often seen at the CIU office in the Mumbai commissionerate. The ATS suspects that Shinde is also involved in planting gelatin sticks near Antilia. The ATS, the report said, has seized three mobile phones and eight SIM cards from Shinde and Gor.

While seeking custody of Gor and Shinde, the ATS in its remand application said that it wanted to ascertain the reason behind Hiren’s murder. It also also said it needed evidence to secure a link between the car theft, explosives and the murder. “We need to recover the vehicle they used to kill Hiran. We also have to seize the phones that were used to contact him,” said the remand application cited by IE.

Hiren was found dead at Kalwa creek near Thane. He had earlier said that his car was stolen before being found near Mukesh Ambani’s house. However, the NIA believes that Vaze had asked Hiren to park his vehicle at a certain place and hand over the keys. A week later, the vehicle with gelatin sticks inside was found near Antilia.