Maharashtra ATS arrests Gujarat man for being in touch with terror suspect Faisal Hassan Mirza

The man, identified as Allarakha Khan, a driver, was arrested from his residence in Gandhidham, a senior police official said. (Reuters)

Maharashtra ATS today arrested a 32-year-old man from Kutch in Gujarat for allegedly being in touch with terror suspect Faisal Hassan Mirza who was picked up last week from a Mumbai suburb, police said. The man, identified as Allarakha Khan, a driver, was arrested from his residence in Gandhidham, a senior police official said. Mirza was arrested by the ATS on May 11 on suspicion of plotting terror attacks in Mumbai, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh with the help of his group members.

During his interrogation, Mirza gave the ATS names of some people with whom he was in touch with, following which a search operation was launched, the officer said. Khan was arrested after interrogation, he said. Mirza and Khan were in touch with one Farooq Devadiwala in Dubai, who had recruited Mirza for launching terror activities in India and carrying out suicide bombings, he said.

Khan’s role in the terror conspiracy is being probed by the ATS and his background is being checked, an ATS official said. Khan was remanded in police custody till May 25 by court. Recently, the law enforcement agency of UAE had detained Devadiwala, suspected to be a close aide of Chhota Shakil, a henchman of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.