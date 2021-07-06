Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Election 2021 Live: MVA government to elect new speaker today

The two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, which commenced yesterday, will conclude today if no further extension is announced.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Election 2021 Live Updates: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government, a coalition of Shiv Sena, Congess and the NCP, is likely to elect its new speaker today. The two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, which commenced yesterday, will conclude today if no further extension is announced. The MVA government needs to elect a new speaker as the post is lying vacant since the resignation of Congress leader Nana Patole. While it’s likely that the new speaker will be leader from the Congress only, no official word has been issued in this regard. Patole resigned to take on the responsibility of Maharashtra Congress chief. Last week, he stated that the Maharashtra government is willing to elect new speaker during the monsoon session. Patole had also said that while the BJP is playing politics over the issue and added that the new speaker will be from the Congress party only.

On the first day of the Maharashtra assembly, the legislature passed two crucial resolutions, seeking removal of the Supreme Court-set 50 per cent cap on caste-based reservations in jobs and education, and asking the Centre to provide the 2011 Census data to the state on the first day of the monsoon session which also saw the suspension of 12 MLAs of the opposition BJP for one year for alleged misbehaviour. The resolution on OBC quota in local bodies was moved separately in the Legislative Assembly by NCP leader and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and in the Legislative Council by Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif, where they were passed by a voice vote. The Lower House saw two adjournments over the issue. The opposition BJP termed the move as “politically motivated” and accused the MVA government of shirking its responsibility towards the cause of the quota. BJP members trooped into the well of the Assembly and shouted slogans against the state government as Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the resolution will “serve no purpose”.

