Watch: Ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly as rebel Sena and NCP leader come to blows

A scuffle between National Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari and rebel Shiv Sena camp MLA Mahesh Shinde broke out right outside the State assembly in Mumbai on Wednesday, as the Shinde BJP camp and MLAs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi raised slogans against each other, The Indian Express reported.

“All the MVA MLAs and leaders were protesting peacefully on the stairs leading to the assembly. The ruling party members also raised slogans against us. However a section of the ruling MLAs, especially Mahesh Shinde, abused us and tried to assault us. We have registered our protest to the CM,” NCP MLC Amol Mitkari said.

Meanwhile, the Shinde camp’s whip Bharat Gogawale has accused the MVA leaders of trying to “grab attention”.

Sena MLA Mahesh Shinde (from the CM’s faction) and NCP MLC Amol Mitkari virtually came to blows at the steps of the Assembly, as some legislators from the two sides intervened to diffuse tensions.

#WATCH | A scuffle broke out between a few ruling party MLAs and Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs outside the Maharashtra Assembly, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/genqozygaU — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

NCP MLAs carried carrots and raised slogans on the stairs of the legislature building, opposing the Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde-led government and the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition. Meanwhile, the Shinde faction MLAs tried to snatch the carrots from the NCP legislators, leading to a scuffle between them.

Scenes from outside the #MaharashtraAssembly: Scuffle broke out between MLAs from the Shinde-BJP camp and those from the MVA. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/5JPWhFBUWj — Himanshi Dahiya (@himansshhi) August 24, 2022

Earlier, legislators of the ruling BJP and those from the Shinde faction staged a protest in the Vidhan Bhavan premises targeting former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray. The leaders carried banners with messages alleging corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).The messages read, “Raja (king) stayed indoors due to fear of COVID-19 while friends of the yuvraj (prince) looted the treasury.”

Members from both sides kept raising slogans against each other for sometime, before entering the House to attend the day’s proceedings. The monsoon session of the state assembly will conclude on Thursday.

In June, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and 39 Shiv Sena legislators had revolted against the party leadership led by Uddhav Thackeray, who had formed the government in coalition with the NCP and Congress.

Later, Shinde was sworn in as the CM, and BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM on June 30.