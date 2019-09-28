Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP’s first list of candidates likely to be out tomorrow

By: |
Published: September 28, 2019 8:44:40 PM

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil will fly to Delhi on Sunday, he added. Some ticket aspirants have already collected nomination forms from government offices, he said. The last date of submission of nomination forms is October 4.

Maharashtra Assembly poll, BJP, first list of candidate, india news, Chandrakant Patil, Delhi, Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Assembly election, Maharashtra Assembly election 2019The last date of submission of nomination forms is October 4.

The ruling BJP is likely to announce its first list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections on Sunday, a party source said here. Elections will be held in the state on October 21. “The list of candidates will be finalised after state leaders discuss it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is returning to the country tomorrow,” the source said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil will fly to Delhi on Sunday, he added. Some ticket aspirants have already collected nomination forms from government offices, he said. The last date of submission of nomination forms is October 4.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP’s first list of candidates likely to be out tomorrow
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition