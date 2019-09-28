Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP’s first list of candidates likely to be out tomorrow

The last date of submission of nomination forms is October 4.

The ruling BJP is likely to announce its first list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections on Sunday, a party source said here. Elections will be held in the state on October 21. “The list of candidates will be finalised after state leaders discuss it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is returning to the country tomorrow,” the source said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil will fly to Delhi on Sunday, he added. Some ticket aspirants have already collected nomination forms from government offices, he said. The last date of submission of nomination forms is October 4.