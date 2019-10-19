Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena

Shera joins Shiv Sena in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s long-time aide and bodyguard Gurmeet Singh alias Shera joined the Shiv Sena. Shera joined the Shiv Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Friday at their residence Matoshree in Mumbai.

Party leader Aditya Thackeray tied a ‘Shiv Bandhan’ to Shera and welcomed him into the Shiv Sena.

The party took to its official Twitter handle to make the formal announcement. Shera joined the Shiv Sena just three days before Assembly elections in the state. The state will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

“We are fighting the October 21 elections with a dream for a ‘bright Maharashtra’. In the past, we have delivered all our pledges and whatever was left incomplete, shall be done now. We shall definitely fulfill these promises,” Uddhav Thackeray had said earlier.



The Shiv Sena is contesting the elections in an alliance with the BJP. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the Shiv Sena is contesting from 124 of the 288 seats while the BJP contesting from 150 seats. The remaining 14 seats have been allotted to smaller allies.

The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance is projected to get a landslide victory in Maharashtra in the upcoming elections. According to IANS-CVoter pre-poll survey, the BJP-led NDA is expected to get 182-206 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, leaving the Congress-led UPA much behind with 72-98 seats.

Among the regions of the state, Mumbai is expected to give 30-34 seats to the NDA, Konkan 32-36 seats, Marathwada 23-27 seats, North Maharashtra 19-23, Vidarbha 37-41 and West Maharashtra 41-45 seats. The UPA is expected to bag 0-6 seats in Mumbai region, 2-6 in Konkan, 18-22 seats in Marathwada region, 12-16 in North Maharashtra region, 16-20 in Vidarbha region and 24-28 in West Maharashtra region, the survey indicated.

In terms of vote share, the NDA is expected to get 47.3 per cent, UPA 38.5 per cent and others 14.3 per cent.

In the last Assembly elections in 2014, the BJP had got 122 seats and its ally had got 63. On the other hand, the Congress had bagged 42 seats and its coalition partner NCP had bagged 41. The BJP had got a vote share of 31.15 per cent, the Shiv Sena 19.3 per cent and Congress 18 per cent.