Maharashtra Live: Oath taking of 288 MLAs underway in Assembly, Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in as CM tomorrow

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray being greeted by NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was chosen as the nominee for Maharashtra chief minister’s post by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, during a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: After an eventful Tuesday witnessed resignation of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as CM and deputy CM respectively, Maharashtra politics is set to start another chapter on Wednesday when 288 members of the Assembly will take oath. The oath will be administered by newly appointed Protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar during the special Assembly session began at 8am. The Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress combine has picked Uddhav Thackeray as their leader Uddhav will take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday (November 27) evening. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked him to send him the list of supporting MLAs by December 3. Uddhav is first from the Thackeray family to become CM of Maharashtra. In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs. The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, Sharad Pawar’s NCP 54 the Congress 44.

