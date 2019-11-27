Maharashtra Live: Oath taking of 288 MLAs underway in Assembly, Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in as CM tomorrow

Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: After an eventful Tuesday witnessed resignation of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as CM and deputy CM respectively, Maharashtra politics is set to start another chapter on Wednesday when 288 members of the Assembly will take oath. The oath will be administered by newly appointed Protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar during the special Assembly session began at 8am. The Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress combine has picked Uddhav Thackeray as their leader Uddhav will take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday (November 27) evening. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked him to send him the list of supporting MLAs by December 3. Uddhav is first from the Thackeray family to become CM of Maharashtra. In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs. The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, Sharad Pawar’s NCP 54 the Congress 44.
Highlights
The special session of Maharastra Assembly called by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is underway. All 288 MLAs will be administered oath by Protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar . | FE EXPLAINED - What is Protem Speaker
Talking to reporters outside Maharashtra Assembly, NCP leader Supriya Sule thanked people of Maharashtra for standing with the party. She said that there are a lot of new responsibilities and everone has a role in the party.
Supriya Sule welcomed her cousin Ajit Pawar with a hug at the Assembly. Pawar had dramatically switched sides to join hands with the BJP and took oath as deputy CM last Saturday. He, however, resigned and returned to the NCP fold three days later on Tuesday.
NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule greeted former CM Devendra Fadnavis as he entered the Maharashtra Assembly to take oath as an MLA.