Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi govt wins Maharashtra floor test as BJP stages walkout from Assembly

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya during Assembly floor test. (Photo/ANI)

Maharashtra trust votes latest news: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi on Saturday won the Assembly floor test thus bringing the curtains down on the month-long Maharashtra political drama which witnessed plenty of stunning twists and turns. The three-party alliance got the support of 169 MLAs much more than the majority mark of 145 in the 288-seat Assembly. The BJP staged a walkout from the Assembly alleging that protocol has been violated moments before the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress combine proved majority in the House. Last week the Supreme Court had ordered the floor test to be conducted through open ballot. The court had also ruled that the proceedings will be aired live.

The BJP created a ruckus inside the Assembly during the trust vote alleging that the session was called violating rules. “This assembly session is not per rules.This session started without Vande Mataram, it is a violation of rule,” BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis said, adding, “Never in the history of Maharashtra Assembly a trust vote was conducted without electing a Speaker. What was the fear this time?”

However, protem Speaker Dilip Patil rejected Fadnavis’s charge. “Governor has given permission for this session. This session is as per rules. So your point stand rejected,” Patil said. Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Fadnavis said he will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him about the rules flouted by the Uddhav government.

Today’s assembly floor test was marred by controversy as the Bharatiya Janata Party objected to the sudden change of protem or temporary Speaker. The floor test by conducted by NCP leader Walse Patil who replaced BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar on the chair. A permanent Speaker is likely to be elected tomorrow, the last of the two-day special session of Maharashtra Assembly.

Raising questions over the changing of protem Speaker, the BJP said it may approach the court over the issue.

“They (Maha Vikas Aghadi) changed pro-tem Speaker from Kalidas Kolambkar to Dilip Walse Patil, this is legally wrong. The oath was also not taken as per rules. The new government is violating all rules. We are a filing petition with the Governor and might also approach the Supreme Court,” BJP leader Chandrakant Patil told reporters.

The BJP had emerged as the single largest winning 105 seats in the October Assembly elections.The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively. The BJP, Shiv Sena had contested the polls together, however, the three-decade-old alliance fell apart as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party insisted on the CM post on a rotational basis. The Sena then partnered with ideologically opposite parties Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party to form government in the state.