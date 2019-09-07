Shiv Sena-BJP alliance is ‘atal’, will retain power in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said the saffron alliance will retain power in Maharashtra. (File Photo/PTI)

Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra: Putting all speculations surrounding the alliance between his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party to rest, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray exuded confidence that the saffron alliance will retain power in Maharashtra. Assembly elections in the state are due later this year and there were reports that BJP and Shiv Sena were not on the same page as far as seat sharing is concerned.

While a final decision regarding seat sharing is yet to be taken, sources said Shiv Sena wants to go ahead with 50:50 formula. However, the BJP is pushing for more number of seats. Both the parties have, however, agreed to leave 18 seats of the total 288 for other smaller alliance partners.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Thackeray said showered praise on the prime minister while also raising the issues of Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Uniform Civil Code. He said that the nation is awaiting positive news on these two matters as the Modi government has shown, by abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, that it is capable of taking big decisions.

“The alliance is ‘atal’ (inevitable). We want power..No doubt about it, but we need it for developing the state. The ‘yuti’ (NDA alliance) will return to power in the state once again after polls. I am glad that PM Modi is providing facilities for growing population in the state,” news agency PTI quoted Thackeray, as saying.

The Shiv Sena president also heaped praise on ISRO scientists for their Chandrayaan 2 mission, saying the whole nation was proud of them. Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander lost contact with the ground control just moments before it was supposed to make landing on the Moon’s surface earlier on Saturday.

PM Modi, who was present at ISRO Bengaluru headquarters to witness the historic moment, told scientists not to get disappointed. “There will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow,” PM Modi said while speaking to them.

Later, the PM was seen giving a tight hug to ISRO chief K Sivan who was moved to tears after the soft-landing bid on Moon’s surface malfunctioned.