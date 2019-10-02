Maharashtra Assembly elections: BJP nominee Mangal Prabhat Lodha declares assets worth Rs 441 crore

Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is contesting the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections from Malabar Hill seat here, has declared assets worth over Rs 441 crore in his poll affidavit The 63-year-old MLA, who is seeking a sixth consecutive term from the posh Malabar Hill Assembly seat i south Mumbai, filed his nomination papers here on Tuesday.

As per the affidavit submitted by Lodha along with th nomination form, he and his wife have movable assets worth over Rs 252 crore and immovable assets of about Rs 189 crore. The MLA also owns a Jaguar costing Rs 14 lakh and his other investments are in bonds and shares He also has liabilities worth about Rs 283 crore.

Lodha, whose family is into real estate business, ha five residential flats in south Mumbai and a plot in Rajasthan. Both Lodha and his wife also own a house in th Malabar Hill area.

Besides, his wife also owns another flat and commercial property in south Mumbai As per the affidavit, Lodha has five pending criminal cases against him.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held o October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.