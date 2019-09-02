Maharashtra Assembly elections: Amit Shah quells rumours, announces Devendra Fadnavis as CM face of BJP-Sena alliance

On Sunday, Amit Shah was in Solapur where he addressed a rally on the occasion of culmination of the second leg of the ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ which was launched on August 1 by Fadnavis.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will lead the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing a rally in Solapur on Sunday, Shah said that Fadnavis will continue as the CM for a second term, thus putting all speculations to rest over the chief ministerial face of the alliance.

“Devendra Fadnavis deserves another term to take the development work ahead,” Shah told the crowd in Solapur. Shah was in south Maharashtra on Sunday to attend a rally on the occasion of culmination of the second leg of the ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ which was launched on August 1 by Fadnavis.

Shah also made an appeal to the people to pledge their support to Fadnavis in the elections. He said that in the 2014 general elections, it was Narendra Modi in Delhi and Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra. The duo, he said, took the state on the path of development.

“In the 2019 elections, Modi has become Prime Minister at the Centre and Fadnavis will continue as Chief Minister in Maharashtra,” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express separately in Aurangabad, Fadnavis said that he will be given the responsibility to lead the government once again in the current scenario.

“In a democracy, we should leave it to people. So if we have done a good job, which I think we have, people will elect us back. The BJP parliamentary board under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is empowered to choose the CM. However, the political situation is such that they will choose me,” he said.

On seat-sharing talks between BJP and Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said that there is no confusion at the level of the top leadership in Delhi as well as in Maharashtra. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP and Sena had contested elections separately and won 122 seats and 63 seats, respectively. The two parties joined ranks post-elections. “We will fight in alliance, it will be a mandate for the alliance, and very soon the details will be made public,” he said.

Maharashtra will go to polls later this year. The battle is between the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and Congress-led alliance. While the BJP and Shiv Sena are aiming to go past 200-mark in the 288-member House, the elections may turn into a battle of survival for the Congress and NCP in the western state. Several top leaders including MLAs from both the Congress and NCP have already joined the BJP and Shiv Sena.

The Congress and NCP are struggling to revive their cadre ever since the alliance lost the assembly elections in November 2014. In the general elections held this year, the BJP and Shiv Sena won 41 of the 48 seats. The Congress and NCP were restricted to just five.