Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: Senior NCP leader Ganesh Naik likely to join BJP on September 11

NCP leader Ganesh Naik to join BJP: In a huge setback to Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), senior party leader and former minister Ganesh Naik is slated to join to join the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for later this year. According to news agency ANI, Naik could join the BJP as early as this week. Madhav Bhandari, BJP’s chief spokesperson in Maharashtra, has also confirmed the report.

Bhandari informed that several other leaders from the opposition parties are also slated to join the ruling party. He added that BJP is the party where the leaders can visualise their future. “Not only Ganesh Naik but several other leaders are in touch with us. They will be joining the BJP in the near future. Everyone knows that BJP is the party where every politician can see his future, so they are switching over to the BJP,” Bhandari told ANI.

As per the report, Naik along with 50 cooperators of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), will join the saffron party on September 11, 2019, (Wednesday) in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The speculation behind Naik’s joining the saffron party comes to the light since his son Sandeep Naik joined the BJP this year. Sandeep Naik had joined the BJP on July 31, 2019. Naik, an NCP MLA had resigned along with Vaibhav Pichad, Shivendra Raje Bhosale and NCP Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir. After quitting the party, Ahir had joined the Shiv Sena. At least 20 political leaders from the opposition have quit their party to join the Shiv Sena and the BJP recently.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said that the BJP will secure a grand victory in the assembly polls. Maurya, a co-in-charge for the forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, further added that people of the state understand the reality that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis “need each other” for the development of the state.