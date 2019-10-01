Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: Raj Thackeray’s MNS releases first list of candidates

The MNS released its first list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Tuesday announced its first list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. It has fielded Kishor Shinde to take on state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud in Pune city. The party has named candidates for nine assembly seats in Mumbai — Sandeep Deshpande from Mahim, Sanjay Turde from Kalina, Karna Bala Dunbale from Chembur, Virendra Jadhav from Goregaon, Ganesh Chukkal from Ghatkopar West, Sandeep Desai from Versova, Akhil Chitre from Bandra (West), Rajesh Yerunkar from Dahisar and Arun Surve from Dindoshi.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has released the first list of candidates for the upcoming #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls. pic.twitter.com/x1gctsnabB — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

The MNS has, however, not named any candidate for Worli from where Aaditya Thackeray will be making his electoral debut. Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. In the last assembly elections, the MNS had contested on 220 seats but won just 1. MNS chief Raj Thackeray decided not to contest Lok Sabha polls held in April-May.

Earlier today, the BJP released the first list of 125 candidates for the state polls. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest from Nagpur South West. The saffron party has given, in its first list, tickets to 12 women candidates.

The saffron party has also fielded leaders who joined it recently from Congress and NCP. Among the leaders are Harshvardhan Patil from Indapur, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil from Shirdi, Vaibhav Pichad from Akole, Jaykumar Gore from Man, Madan Bhosale from Wai, Rana Jagjitsinh Patil from Tuljapur, Kalidas Kolambkar from Wadala, Shivendraraje Bhosale from Satara and Sandeep Naik from Airoli.

The Shiv Sena has too released its list of 124 seats that it will be contesting in the upcoming assembly polls. It, however, has not released the names of candidates.