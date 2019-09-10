Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: Prakash Ambedkar says Congress busy saving its own skin, rules out alliance

Prakash Ambedkar said that his party had reached out to the Congress but didn’t get any response.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar has ruled out an alliance with the Congress party in Maharashtra for the upcming assembly elections. Ambedkar said that his party had reached out to the Congress but didn’t get any response. Prakash said that now it has decided against forging any alliance and contest on all 287 seats.

“We had our meeting two days back and the issue was discussed at length. One of our senior leaders has approached Congress with the proposal that we will fight on 144 seats and Congress can contest on the same number of seats. However, there is no response,” he said.

Prakash added that the Congress was not serious and has no interest in defeating BJP and Shiv Sena. “(Congress) only wants to save its skin and not to land in jail,” he opined.

The announcement comes a few days after AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi called off alliance with VBA in Maharashtra, saying the parties couldn’t reach an agreement for seat distribution for the elections. The two parties had contested the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year together, but failed to bag any seat.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are due in October-November this year. While the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is aiming to go past 200-mark in the 287-chair House, the elections may turn into a battle of survival for the Congress-NCP alliance.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that the formula for sharing of seats between his party and the BJP will be finalised after detailed deliberations and an official announcement will done in the next two days. Earlier on Saturday, Uddhav while sharing a stage with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Mumbai, said the saffron alliance was “atal” (inevitable) and it will return to power once again in the state.