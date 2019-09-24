Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 dates, results, candidate list: All you need to know

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: The main contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena combine and UPA which comprises Congress and NCP.

Maharashtra election dates 2019: Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase on October 21 and counting of votes will be done on October 24, the Election Commission of India has announced. The state Legislative Assembly has 288 seats which includes one nominated member. The ECI has announced that random tally of EVMs with VVPATs will be done just like it was done during the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year. According to the ECI data, 12 crore people in the state are eligible to take part in the exercise to elect 288 new representatives. Out of 288 seats, 29 are reserved for SC and 25 for ST.

The Election Commission will set up 96,260 polling booths across the state for the smooth conduct of the exercise. Of these, 2,747 have been identified as ‘critical’ by the ECI. These booths are located in the Naxal-affected districts of Gadchiroli, Gondia and Chandrapur. The ECI has said that these districts will see heavy deployment of security personnel. In 2014, the ECI had set up 91,239 polling booths.

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 full schedule

According to the schedule announced by the ECI, the notification the elections will be issued on September 27 while the last date for filing of nomination is October 4.

The scrutiny of the papers will be done by the ECI officials on October 5. The commission has set October 7 as the deadline for candidates to withdraw nominations.

The polling across all the assembly seats will be held on October 21 and the counting will begin at 8 AM on October 24.

Maharashtra election candidate list 2019

The main political parties in fray the state elections are the BJP and Shiv Sena combine and the UPA which comprises Congress, NCP and other regional parties. In the current Assembly, the BJP and Shiv Sena enjoy a comfortable majority. The two parties have announced that they will enter the fray together. However, the parties are yet to sign a seat-sharing pact. The Shiv Sena in insisting the BJP give it half of the seats to contest, but the BJP wants a lion’s share of the 288 seats which is buoyed by the performance in the general elections.

So far, only Sharad Pawar’s NCP has announced its first list of candidates. Here is the list:

1. Parli Vidhan Sabha seat: Dhananjay Munde

2. Beed Vidhan Sabha seat: Sandeep Kshirsagar

3. Kaij Vidhan Sabha seat: Namita Mundada

4. Majalgaon Vidhan Sabha seat: Prakash Solanke

5. Georai Vidhan Sabha seat: Vijaysinh Pandit

In the 2014 elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena had contested elections separately and won 122 and 63 seats, respectively. The two parties had come together post-election to gain majority in the House. The Congress had won 42 seats while the NCP was restricted to 41 seats.