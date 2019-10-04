Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Withdraw your nomination or face action, BJP-Sena’s stern message to rebels

The BJP and Shiv Sena today finalised the seat-sharing for the upcoming polls. (PTI)

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday shot off a warning to rebel party leaders who have filed their nominations as an independent. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena will ask all rebel candidates to withdraw and if they fail to comply then they won’t be given any position in any of their alliance parties — BJP and Shiv Sena.

“In the coming days, we (BJP and Shiv Sena) will ask all the rebel candidates to withdraw and this will be done with the rebel candidates of each party of the grand alliance. If they don’t comply then they will not get any position in any of our alliance parties,” Fadnavis said in a joint press conference on Maharashtra Assembly Election. He also said that that his party convinced those party leaders who could not be given ticket in the assembly polls.

Shiv Sena and BJP are fighting this polls together that has limited the space for hopeful leaders from both the parties. Many party workers in both parties were hoping to get a chance to contest the polls. But seat-sharing after alliance made it difficult for the parties to accommodate too many candidates, leaving many workers dejected.

Denied ticket by their parties, some leaders have gone ahead and filed their nomination as an independent candidate. Even today, BJP MLA Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s wife Jyoti filed nomination as an independent candidate from Kamptee constituency. Bawankule was denied a ticket this time by the BJP.

The BJP and Shiv Sena today finalised the seat-sharing. The saffron party will contest on 150 seats while Sena on 124. Rest 14 seats will go to smaller alliance partners. Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and results will come out on October 24.