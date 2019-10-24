Maharashtra Election 2019 Winners Full List: Check full list of winning candidates in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2019

Maharashtra Assembly Election Winners List: BJP leader Pankaja Munder and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 Winners Full List: The polling to elect a new government in Maharashtra was held in a single phase on October 21. According to Election Commission data, a total of 3,237 candidates are in the fray for 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The counting will be done on October 24. The ECI has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth, free and fair counting of the votes. Of the 3,237 candidates, 235 are women. The ECI said that a total of 8,98,39,600 voters, including 4,28,43,635 women and 4,68,75,750 men, were eligible to exercise their franchise, but the state saw a voter turnout of 61.13%, a dip from the 63.20% in 2014.

READ MORE: Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE

In the outgoing Assembly, the BJP and Shiv Sena enjoy a comfortable majority. The ruling partners have 185 MLAs in the House. The alliance is likely to retain power for another term with more than 200 seats, as predicted by several exit polls. The opposition alliance of Congress and NCP would be restricted to 50 seats.

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 Results: Check full list of winners below:

The term of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly lasts for five years. The ECI conducts elections before the end of the Assembly tenure. The tenure of the current Assembly expires on November 9.