Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Uddhav Thackeray promises full meals for Rs 10, health check-up for Re 1

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray during the Dussehera rally in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has promised to provide full meals for Rs 10 and health check-up for Re 1 to the people of Maharashtra if his party forms the next government. He also promised a complete farm loan waiver, cheaper electricity and free bus services for school students in the state.

“In the entire state, Sena will reduce the electricity charges up to 300 units by 30%… Health check-ups will be provided at Rs1 in the state. Full meal will be provided at Rs10. Bus services to rural students. We will have to do these things,” he said while addressing the party workers at annual Dussehra rally Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Tuesday night.

He also announced a complete farm loan waiver for the farmers if his party wins. “I do not like the work maafi, I will give a complete loan mukti to the farmers after coming back to power,” he said.

In a veiled jibe at the BJP, he said that invoking Lord Ram’s name is pointless if promises made to each other are not kept and reiterated the demand for bringing a law to start the temple work.

“On the one hand, you build a Ram Temple and on the other hand, break promises. This will not sit right even with Lord Ram,” Uddhav said.

Uddhav, however, lavished praises on Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah for the decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir. He described Shah as “a person who lives up to his words” and said the scrapping of Article 370 was a dream of his father and Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

“Amitbhai does what he says. By scrapping Article 370, the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray has been fulfilled. Now we want the Uniform Civil Code,” he said.

The Shiv Sena is contesting the assembly polls in an alliance with the BJP. While the Sena is trying its luck from 124 seats, the BJP is in the fray from 150 seats. The remaining 14 seats have been allotted to the other NDA constituents.

In the 2014 elections, the Shiv Sena had contested elections alone and won 63 seats. The BJP had bagged 122 seats.

Several opinion polls have predicted that the ruling dispensation of the BJP and Shiv Sena will return to power for the next five years. The state will go to polls in a single phase on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.