Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Uddhav Thackeray apologises to Shiv Sena workers for giving away seats to ally BJP

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a gathering during Dussehra celebrations at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has apologised to his party workers for compromising on seats with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

“Alliance with the BJP has been forged for the welfare of the state. We have had to do some compromises. I apologise to Shiv Sainiks whose seats have gone to alliance partners,” he said while addressing Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

The Shiv Sena and BJP are contesting the elections in Maharashtra in an alliance. As per the seat-sharing agreement, Shiv Sena is contesting from 124 seats while the BJP has got 150 seats. Other constituents of the NDA have been allotted 14 seats in the 288-member assembly. The ruling NDA in Maharashtra comprises the BJP, the Shiv Sena, the Republican Party of India-A, the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, the Shiv Sangram Party and the Rayat Kranti Sanghatana.

The Shiv Sena wanted lion’s share and was adamant on 50:50 formula to divide the seats. However, buoyed by Lok Sabha elections performance, the BJP wanted more seats in the kitty. After rounds of negotiations between the two parties, Shiv Sena accepted a lower share of seats.

Earlier, Uddhav had said that despite his party being in Maharashtra government for the last five years without much power, he never betrayed or conspired to pull it down. He said in an alliance, both parties need to exercise caution and if the speed is accelerated unnecessarily, it could lead to an accident.

Uddhav also exuded confidence that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra will provide a much better administration and governance in the next five years.

Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.